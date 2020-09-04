Forecast: Stronger trade winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail today, then trend up and become breezy over the weekend as high pressure strengthens to the north.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
A long-period south swell will bring a slight boost in the surf along the south-facing shores on tonight through Saturday, followed by a gradual decline on Sunday.
A smaller south swell is slated for next week Wednesday.
A northwest pulse is slated to reach most of our north- and west-facing shores Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
A small west swell generated by once Tropical Cyclone Maysak is possible this weekend.
