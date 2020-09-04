DOH: Embattled state epidemiologist Sarah Park takes leave of absence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Sarah Park, the state’s embattled epidemiologist, has taken a leave of absence, the state Health Department confirmed Thursday night.
In a statement, the department said:
“At this time, Dr. Sarah Park is taking a paid leave of absence from her work at the Department of Health. During her leave, Deputy Director Danette Wong Tomiyasu is in full charge of all disease investigation and immunization activities under the Disease Outbreak Control Division.”
The news comes just days after the governor announced state Health Director Bruce Anderson planned to retire later this month.
Anderson and Park have been on the front lines of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid a surge in infections that started in August that the state was ill equipped to handle, they have also faced calls to resign.
Park, in particular, has been roundly criticized for the state’s failure to stand up a robust contact tracing program capable of handling a rise in cases.
After weeks of grilling Park at hearings, state lawmakers made an unannounced visit to the Health Department to find investigators overwhelmed, overworked and unable to follow up on most cases.
Park has also butted heads with other medical experts and politicians, including Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, over who should — and should not — get tested for COVID-19.
In recent weeks, even Park’s supporters have suggested it might be better for her to step aside given her polarizing effect in some circles.
Last month, the state brought in Emily Roberson in to help fix the state’s overwhelmed contact tracing program, taking oversight of the effort away from Park. But on Wednesday, Roberson asked to go on leave — a request that was approved — citing confusion over who was in charge.
Those familiar with the situation said Park was still trying to manage contact tracing.
This story will be updated.
