Hawaii County reports 6th coronavirus fatality at Hilo care home for veterans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sixth resident at a Hilo veterans care home has died after contracting COVID-19, Hawaii County officials said Friday.
It’s the latest death at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home after two other fatalities were reported Thursday.
Oddly, however, both fatalities were not included in the state’s daily official count from the Health Department on Thursday. Instead, officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths — all on Oahu.
As of Friday, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaii Island, with 10 hospitalized.
Residents who have tested positive are being cared for in a designated area at the care home.
Hilo Medical Center said it offers its “sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of these veterans who served our country” and died of COVID-19 at the facility.
