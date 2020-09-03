UH-Manoa gets high marks in global ranking of universities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH-Manoa ranked in the top 1% of more than 26,000 universities worldwide reviewed in the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
The university ranked in the 201-250 tier internationally, which includes schools such as the University of California, Santa Cruz, University of Utah and University of Iowa.
“Higher education is vital for the social and economic success of our state. That is now more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said, in a news release.
“Our UH Manoa community is showing its resilience and proving how important our institution is to help shape a positive future for Hawaii. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings recognize the continued excellence of our faculty, staff and students,” he added.
Times Higher Education considered more than 1,500 universities of the more than 26,000 institutions.
UH Manoa also received these notable rankings:
- Top %t internationally by the 2021 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings
- “Golden” international ranking by the 2020 Round University Ranking World University Rankings
- Maintained a high world ranking in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.