UH Athletics extend their partnership with Spectrum Networks

“Spectrum Sports has served as the official TV home of UH Athletics since 2011, and we are proud that our coverage has allowed us to engage with Hawai’i sports fans for nearly a decade.” Spectrum Sports Hawaii Senior Director Dan Schmidt said in a statement. “We recognize the passion this community has for its Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warrior student-athletes, and together with the University of Hawai’i we’re proud to continue our commitment of delivering live programming and game coverage that Hawai’i fans love.”