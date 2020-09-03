UH Athletics extend their partnership with Spectrum Networks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii and Spectrum Networks announced a multi-year contract extension on Thursday, with Spectrum continuing to be the official TV home of UH Athletics.
“Spectrum Sports has served as the official TV home of UH Athletics since 2011, and we are proud that our coverage has allowed us to engage with Hawai’i sports fans for nearly a decade.” Spectrum Sports Hawaii Senior Director Dan Schmidt said in a statement. “We recognize the passion this community has for its Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warrior student-athletes, and together with the University of Hawai’i we’re proud to continue our commitment of delivering live programming and game coverage that Hawai’i fans love.”
Spectrum will air live UH men’s and women’s sports, while also providing UH football games on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view in Hawaii.
Women’s water polo has been added to the list of UH sports covered by Spectrum, while continuing to offer coverage of multiple UH athletic competitions.
“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Spectrum and look forward to adding our nationally ranked water polo program to the lineup.” UH Athletic Director David Matlin said in a statement. “Since 2011, Spectrum Sports has been a household name, and our fans have come to expect quality telecasts night in and night out. We share in the excitement with each Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warrior victory, whether at home or in our athletic venues.”
UH and Spectrum will also have streaming options in partnership with the Mountain West Conference for Warrior fans outside of the state.
