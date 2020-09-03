State says Honolulu care home shut down for operating illegally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has shut down a Honolulu residential care home that authorities say was operating illegally and fined its owner nearly $250,000.
“The Grateful ARCH,” located at 4416 Ukali Street in Honolulu, received a violation order following an investigation by the state Health Department’s Office of Health Care Assurance.
Officials said the home is operated by Marina Ulep, who was providing care to two unrelated individuals. One of the residents has been at the care home since 2013.
According to the DOH, this was about the same time the home was ordered to close as a certified community care foster family home because of a caregiver neglect case.
The other resident has been there for three years.
Ulep told investigators that both residents “were not just lessees,” and they received personal care.
