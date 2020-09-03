State closes H-3 for another round of testing despite risking loss of federal funds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is shutting down the H-3 Freeway on Thursday for another round of COVID-19 mass testing despite the risk of losing federal transportation funds.
Around 1,700 people were registered to be tested during Tuesday’s effort inside the Harano Tunnel, but state officials haven’t reported an figure for the amount of tests taken.
The testing will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and traffic won’t be allowed on the H-3 until 8:30 a.m. at the earliest.
On Tuesday, there was a steady line of vehicles coming from town and at the worst, the wait time peaked at around 45 minutes.
When the Kaneohe-bound line backed up, HPD officers would take cars into the restricted left lane to bring them around to the town-bound side.
Thursday’s testing is moving forward even though the state never got the official OK from the federal government for Tuesday’s H-3 shutdown.
The Federal Highway Administration sent a letter Tuesday morning, saying the agency was extremely concerned about the precedent, safety issues, gathering of data and traffic.
The state DOT received the letter at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning and decided to move forward with the testing anyway. Later that morning in a press conference, the state’s highways director said he thought he could clear up the disagreement.
“The traffic volumes we see along these routes, H-3, Like Like and the Pali are down 30%, so we have 40,000 less trips per day than we normally have. I don’t think I let them know enough that we have the capacity on these alternate routes to take all the traffic,” said Ed Sniffen.
A reminder for those coming out Thursday: make sure your vehicle has enough gas and bring something to drink and snack on in case you do end up waiting on the freeway for longer than you had planned.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.