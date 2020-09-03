Repair work to begin on a Kauai bridge damaged by flooding

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Keahua Bridge, better known as the Wailua Loop Road Bridge, is about to undergo some much needed repairs.
The foundation and support bracings were damaged by severe flooding in March. The bridge, located at the entrance to the Lihue-Koloa Forest Reserve, was built just a few years ago for $2.5 million.
The DLNR says access to motorists and pedestrians will be restricted while the repairs are being completed. Parking will be limited and congested at the Kuilau trailhead.
The work is set to last a month, starting Sept. 14.
