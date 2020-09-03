Rainbow Warrior Athletics face financial hardships, brought on by the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined University of Hawaii fall sports for the 2020 season, sending a financial ripple effect through the Athletic Department — which is already struggling.
In a UH Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, University President David Lassner announced that the athletics department has a multi-million dollar deficit for the 2021 fiscal year.
“COVID-19 impacts, have resulted in the recent projection of a possible record deficit this year of 9.3 million.” Lassner told the board members. “If mitigation measures are not taken.”
This is not the first time UH has had issues with their finances, President Lassner says that they haven’t had a balanced budget since the Sugar Bowl — that was in 2008.
This massive financial hole has prompted President Lassner to create a committee to come up with strategic advice for the future of UH athletics in Manoa.
“I am now convening a blue ribbon committee from the campus and community to provide strategic visioning advice for the future of UH Manoa Athletics.” Lassner said. “UH Manoa alone, cannot support the program as it is and we need to take action to bring revenues and expenses into alignment, the committee is being convened now and will be asked to complete it’s work this calendar year.”
The 14 member committee will consist of campus and athletic leaders, community members and the UH Foundation (see the full list below).
Without any sports right now, UH has lost many revenue streams like ticket sales, NCAA distributions and merchandising.
During the meeting, UH Athletic Director David Matlin, reassured the board members that the Rainbow Warriors will persevere.
“We are continually looking at how we can reinvent ourselves and we know that when we get to the other side, we will be different.” Matlin said.
One of the first cost cutting moves UH Athletics have had to make as a result of the pandemic, was combining the Rainbow Wahine Beach and Indoor Volleyball teams into one program.
List of Blue Ribbon Committee Members:
- Laura Beeman—UH Women’s Basketball Head Coach
- Michael Bruno—UH Mānoa Provost
- Leslie Campaniano—Director of External Affairs, Hartung Brothers Hawaii/AKA
- Tim Dolan—UH Vice President of Advancement
- Susan Eichor—Chief Operating Officer aio
- Art Gladstone—Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Hawaii Pacific Health
- Warren Haruki—President and CEO, Grove Farm Co.
- Denis Isono—Former ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue Chair
- David Matlin—UH Mānoa Director of Athletics
- Randy Perreira—HGEA Executive Director
- Scot Sinnett—UH Mānoa Athletics Faculty Advisor Representative
- Kent Untermann—UH Mānoa graduate and former football player
- Kent Youel—UH Foundation Board of Trustees/Retired Coast Guard
- Kalbert Young—UH Vice President Budget and Finance/CFO
