Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Kailua on Thursday morning.
Officers responded around 6:45 a.m.
“We had a vehicle driving on Keolu Drive,” said HPD Lt. James Slayter. “That vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway hit two parked vehicles and an 80-year-old pedestrian in the bike path.”
Slayter added the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers arrested the 57-year-old male driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
“At this point, we believe impairment may be a factor,” Slayter said.
Police shut down Keolu Drive, between Alii Place to Akiohala Road. But the road has since been reopened.
