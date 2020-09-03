NFL to auction off Tua Tagovailoa’s first signed Dolphins jersey for charity

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL has opened an auction for Tua Tagovailoa’s first signed Miami Dolphins jersey on Wednesday — all of the proceeds going to charity.
In a normal year, after a player is drafted to their NFL team, their first pro signature would land on their new team’s helmet, then auctioned off and donate the proceeds to the player’s high school.
With 2020 being anything but normal — and with the Draft going virtual this year — the NFL wanted to keep this Draft day tradition alive in a new way.
So a helmet is swapped for a jersey and all of the proceeds earned from the auction would go to local charities in Hawaii, Alabama and South Florida.
In the first day, the bid is already up to over $2,000 — a New York Jets Helmet, signed by Sam Darnold went for $1,000 in 2018.
The virtual auction will close on September 20th.
