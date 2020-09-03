New HPD commission meets, as citations handed out are on the rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newly assembled police commission held their first regular meeting Wednesday.
Among their topics of discussion was an updated on COVID enforcement.
HPD says that since the enforcement hotline went live, they’ve issued more citations, but are still trying to make fewer arrests due to overcrowding in the jails.
The department says officers often struggle when they’re called to private parties to enforce social distancing, and sometimes they’re forced to get creative.
“How do we get on that property to see the large group? The neighbor will call on a neighbor but they won’t let us in or leave their names. There is not much we can do about those, and we’ve had a couple of instances; there was one out on the west side and what the officers were doing was start towing the cars and that brought everybody out pretty quick,” Deputy Chief John McCarthy said.
Officers say they have noticed a rise in illegal game room activity amid the pandemic, which the department blames on Las Vegas being closed to visitors.
