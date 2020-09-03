HHS: Less than 1% of Hawaii’s ’surge’ tests conducted so far have come back positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a positive sign, federal officials say positivity rates for so-called “surge” coronavirus testing happening around Oahu is low.
In a statement Thursday, the US Department of Health and Human Services said that of 15,152 specimens tested, 92 were positive.
That’s a positivity rate of less than 1%.
Health officials have said that anything below 5% means the coronavirus is not spreading rapidly in the community. Positivity rates among tests conducted outside the “surge” program remain above 5%.
HHS has offered the state 90,000 tests (which must be administered by mid-September) as part of the mass testing push designed to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in Hawaii, especially Oahu.
Mass testing sites have been held at community parks, Aloha Stadium and along the H-3 Freeway, testing thousands of people at once with simple, self-administered nasal swabs.
The tests are free and participants can complete them in a matter of minutes.
The program has not been without hiccups, though.
In the first days that tests were conducted, more than 1,700 were mislabeled and had to be thrown out. Those whose tests could not be processed were informed and told to get another test.
And on Thursday, Hawaii News Now learned that at least four Hawaii participants were given incorrect results. eTruthNorth, the company that processes the tests, has called the four individuals.
To register for a free COVID-19 test, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.