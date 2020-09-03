Fire breaks out at elementary school in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out late Wednesday at an elementary school in Wahiawa.
HFD said the fire was at Kaala Elementary School on California Avenue.
It started around 11:15 p.m.
A Hawaii News Now crew on scene said it looked like it happened in a second-floor classroom.
Crews worked for about 20 minutes to get the situation under control.
Flames were extinguished by about 12:50 a.m.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.