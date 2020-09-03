Fire breaks out at elementary school in Wahiawa

HFD is investigating a blaze that broke out at Kaala Elementary School late Wednesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 3, 2020 at 7:31 AM HST - Updated September 3 at 8:04 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out late Wednesday at an elementary school in Wahiawa.

HFD said the fire was at Kaala Elementary School on California Avenue.

It started around 11:15 p.m.

A Hawaii News Now crew on scene said it looked like it happened in a second-floor classroom.

Crews worked for about 20 minutes to get the situation under control.

Flames were extinguished by about 12:50 a.m.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

This story will be updated.

