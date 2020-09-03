Hawaiian Airlines does away with change fees for most mainland, international tickets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for most customers looking to reschedule travel between Hawaii and the mainland or international destinations.
The carrier said it had already been waiving change fees for those who needed to postpone due to the pandemic. In extending the benefit, it’s following the lead of other carriers, including United and Delta.
The airline said its new change fee waiver doesn’t apply to Main Cabin Basic fares, which are lower than other economy fares. The carrier also didn’t discuss any difference to change fees for inter-island travel.
