Hawaii reports 4 new COVID-19 fatalities as total number of cases exceed 9,200

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four new COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands since the pandemic began to 79.
All of the deaths were on Oahu. No additional details on the fatalities were released.
Meanwhile, the state said there were 211 new coronavirus cases statewide: 190 on Oahu; 17 on the Big Island and four on Maui.
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 9,202.
Of those, at least 6,345 cases remain “active,” meaning they haven’t yet been released from isolation. The state said more than 573 people statewide have required hospitalization since the pandemic began.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city last week to issue a new “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
Hawaii ended August with nearly 6,400 cases and 44 deaths. By comparison, Hawaii saw 2,111 cases from March to July and 26 deaths.
The island-by-island breakdown is below:
- 8,339 total cases
- 2,322 released from isolation
- 508 required hospitalization
- 67 deaths
- 435 total cases
- 205 released from isolation
- 17 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 346 total cases
- 196 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 55 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
