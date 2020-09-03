Gusty winds will return for the holiday weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening and first days of September continue to be warm and close to record heat! It will be another week filled with trade winds but they will be slowing down! And look up tonight.... a gorgeous full moon! It is called a “Corn moon.” It is waning tonight since it peaked two nights ago but it is still very bright and full (96.4%).
Trade winds will begin to slow down the next several days but right back up for the holiday weekend.
Light to moderate trade winds with a few showers riding in on the trades will persist through Friday due to a weak ridge north of the islands. Winds are expected to increase some this weekend, along with an uptick in shower activity. Showers will remain focused over mainly windward and mountain areas.
Let’s talk surf!
The numbers behind the waves...
- East facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet.
- South facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet.
- North facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet.
- West facing shores will be 1 to 2 feet.
High pressure centered to the northeast will strengthen island trade winds Friday and over the weekend before weakening early next week. A Small Craft Advisory is likely for the windier areas around the Big Island and Maui County as the winds increase.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
