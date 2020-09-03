Former Punahou standout Brian Suite, passes away at age 28

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou and Utah State University standout Brian Suite, died Tuesday night after a two year battle with cancer — he was 28-years-old.
Back in 2019, Suite was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma — a rare form of cancer — shortly after his father lost his own battle with colon cancer.
Just four years prior to his diagnosis, Suite was on the gridiron, chasing his NFL dreams as a part of the Detroit Lions.
Being invited to the 2015 Lions training camp after a standout collegiate career with the Utah State Aggies — earning countless athletic and academic accolades.
Although Suite’s time suiting up in Honolulu Blue only lasted 4 preseason games, his time in the Buff ’n Blue was nothing short of impressive.
Suite won three State Championships for football, baseball and track & field, while racking up multiple All-ILH and All-State honors throughout his Punahou career.
Even though it had been years since we wore Blue and Gold, when news of his diagnosis spread through the community, his Punahou ohana quickly responded with endless support for Suite, by attending fundraising events and stickers of Suite’s jersey number 21 put on the Punahou football team’s helmets for the 2019 season.
Suite is survived by his mother, Wendy Suite.
