Forecast: Stronger trade winds heading in for the weekend

A small northwest swell will gradually decline through Thursday. A slightly larger northwest of 3 feet and 12 seconds, is schedule to arrive next week Tuesday, peak Tuesday night, then gradually lower through Wednesday. The lighter trades for the next 24 hours means a tad smaller surf along the east facing shores, before bumping up a foot or two higher Friday into Saturday, in tandem with the boost in the trades. There is also a southeast swell, biggest between Thursday night and Saturday night. The south facing shores will encounter some small background swells from the south. The largest pulse is between this Friday night and Saturday night, before turning smaller on Sunday.