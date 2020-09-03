Come Friday, gatherings on Big Island shorelines once again won’t be allowed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an all-time high of nearly 200 active COVID-19 cases on Hawaii Island, county officials are taking steps to slow the spread.
Starting this Friday through Sept. 19, all beaches and shoreline parks will be off-limits. It’s part of a reinstatement of restrictions being rolled out in parts of the state with alarming numbers.
Hawaii Island has recently seen large case spikes and cluster emerging in recent weeks.
“We are at a critical stage, and we must stop the spread of the virus,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “Everybody has kuleana to end the spread of COVID-19 on Hawaii Island, and by rallying as a community we can beat this.”
There are exceptions to Hawaii County’s rules. People can still exercise, fish, gather food, and use showers and restrooms.
County officials added that at Kailua Park, restrictions only apply to the area makai of the runway.
Lili’uokalani Gardens remains open, but gatherings aren’t allowed.
Similar rules remain in place on Oahu, where cases also remain high.
