Center turns to Zoom to keep Hawaii seniors connected (and moving) from home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Through an online hookup in his home, fitness instructor Daniel Gittelman leads a low impact workout. His students are senior citizens who join him virtually.
Gittelman is one of the instructors with Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center who are connecting with seniors through their computers and smart devices.
“Everyone that has their camera on, I get to see them, connect with them, say, ’Hello.’ It’s almost like being in person,” Gittelman said.
Because of the pandemic, the Kalihi center’s temporarily canceled in-person classes that could average up to 800 seniors a month.
“We started to have calls from our instructors saying, ‘Can we go online?’” said Susie Chun Oakland, the program’s executive director.
Lanakila moved a lot of activities to the virtual world, including a cooking class, hula lessons and a course on learning American Sign Language.
“I love it. I look forward to it,” Linda Oka said.
She misses her hula and Tai Chi groups, but Zoom’s pretty close to being there.
“We get a chance to talk to the other people before class starts. We get to socialize a bit,” she said.
Chun Oakland said 200 senior citizens are now plugging in.
“One of our older members, she’s 94 and and is totally tech savvy now on Zoom,” she said.
Gittelman’s happy his senior students are staying in touch.
“We’re all exercising, moving together, flexing our muscles at the same time, stretching the muscles at other times,” he said.
Since the Zoom classes kicked off Lanakila has gained some new members.
“We just want people to enjoy themselves, get a lot of good exercise, and then learn new things,” Chun Oakland said.
There’s no charge to join. If you are 60 or older and you want to sign up, call Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center at 847-1322.
