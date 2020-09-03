Carpenters union throws its support behind Blangiardi in race for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More unions are backing Keith Amemiya in his bid for Honolulu Mayor.
The Hawaiʻi Building & Construction Trades Council, which represents 15 local unions, announced Thursday they were endorsing the Honolulu businessman in his campaign ― as did the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 368.
The announcements come a day after the Hawaii Carpenters union threw its support behind Rick Blangiardi in the race.
The group cited Blangiardi’s successful career in television and decision making as the reason they picked him over Amemiya.
