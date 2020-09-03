Businesses fear they’ll have to pay back federal funding that kept them afloat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 24,000 Hawaii businesses, big and small, got loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The loans can be forgiven, if businesses meet the rules. But at least one business believes it may be unable to follow them because of the city’s second shutdown on Oahu.
T&T Tinting Specialists normally works on 400 to 500 vehicles a month at its two Oahu locations. It was able to survive the seven-week shutdown that started in March.
“There was assistance,” said T&T owner Tommy Silva. “There was the PPP loan that helped us pay our rent and our employees and our employees’ medical.”
Employees were put back to work when the shutdown ended. But the business had to go dark a second time last week. “We’re mandated to shut down. No income. We still have to pay our rent, we still have employees’ medical to cover,” said Silva.
But his biggest worry: “We have to furlough them again, which puts our PPP loans’ forgiveness in jeopardy now.”
Silva understood that he was required to spend the loan money in eight weeks with no layoffs to have the loan forgiven. But now he’s worried the new layoffs will mean he’ll have to pay the loan back.
Darin Leong, a Honolulu attorney who specializes in employment and labor matters, said this is the rule of thumb: “If the business was able to use up all their money in the eight-week period and did not reduce their employee head counts or wages and salaries, then they can get that loan forgiven.”
But T&T ended up having to reduce their workforce because of the second shutdown. Many other businesses have the same fear.
The experts say it’s complicated, but there are exceptions.
“The most important exception is probably the one that says you were unable to return to pre-Feb. 15 levels of business activity due to compliance with sanitation or social distancing or safety, related to an order,” said Leong.
He believes following the city’s shutdown order is such an exception.
“Basically because of the shutdown, you had to lay off people and weren’t able to get the (business) levels back, that should be exception that should allow you to get full forgiveness, even though you laid off employees,” Leong said.
Silva is still unsure, but is hoping to be able to reopen when the latest shutdown is scheduled to end next week.
“We were just in the process of applying for forgiveness and then we just shut down and we have to lay off people again, so I don’t know,” said Silva.
“We’re going to take this one step at a time and I have a feeling it’s not going to end well.”
