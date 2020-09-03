Big Island reports 5th coronavirus fatality at Hilo care home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fifth resident at a Hilo veterans care home has died after contracting COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Hilo Medical Center said the latest death at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home happened Wednesday night. It was the second COVID-19 fatality at the home that day.
Oddly, however, both fatalities were not included in the state’s daily official count from the Health Department on Thursday. Instead, officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths — all on Oahu.
Barring incorrect information from the state, the Big Island fatalities push the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 81.
As of Thursday, 46 residents and 15 employees at the veterans home have tested positive for coronavirus. The facility is described as the state’s only veterans home.
Residents who have tested positive are being cared for in a designated area at the care home.
Hilo Medical Center said it offers its “sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of these veterans who served our country” and died of COVID-19 at the facility.
