Another Handi-Van operator tests positive for coronavirus, city says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Handi-Van operator has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Thursday.
An Oahu Transit Services spokesperson said that the operator informed supervisors of the positive test and was immediately placed on leave and into quarantine Thursday.
The operator, whose last day of work was Aug. 27, did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while working. However, the operator began feeling symptoms the next day and called in sick.
The operator was tested on Aug. 31.
Upon notification of the positive test, OTS notified employees and passengers transported by the operator, and found that there was no prolonged close contact with anyone.
However, passengers that boarded the operator’s vehicles on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 have been notified to self-monitor. According to the Department of Health, risk of exposure to passengers “appear to be low.”
The operator did not visit the operator’s lounge or any other areas. The vehicles driven by the operator have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.
The Handi-Vans that the driver operated in recent days were:
- Aug. 26: #1709
- Aug. 27: #2019
OTS has implemented a mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus or TheHandi-Van since Sept. 1, and said that it “has greatly reduced operator and rider contact and risk.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.