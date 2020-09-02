Water conservation notices posted for East Oahu, Maui residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water supply officials on Oahu and Maui are asking customers to conserve water.
In East Oahu, the Board of Water Supply is working to fix a leaky valve on a transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway near the Hawaii Kai Golf Course.
Between now and Friday, Hawaii Kai residents are being asked to conserve water.
The repairs are also impacting traffic. On Kalanianaole Highway, a portion of the town-bound lane is closed.
And over on Maui, low reservoir levels are causing a Stage 1 water shortage in Upcountry and West Maui.
Starting next Tuesday, a declaration of a water shortage will go into effect. The county says customers are limited to drinking, cooking, and bathing. Non-essential water uses such as car washing and lawn watering should be avoided.
“We were fortunate to receive rains for Upcountry due to hurricane Douglas. Our reservoirs filled and the Upcountry area got some rain. Since then our reservoirs have steadily been going down. For West Maui, due to minimal rain at higher slopes, stream flows are reduced,” Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson said.
Maui residents with questions or concerns may contact 270-7834.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.