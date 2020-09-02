Pine endorses businessman Keith Amemiya in Honolulu mayor’s race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu mayoral candidate and current City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine announced Tuesday that she was endorsing businessman Keith Amemiya in the race for Honolulu mayor.
Pine, who finished fourth in Hawaii’s primary election last month month, did not get enough votes to advance to November’s general election run-off. Instead, Amemiya will face retired television executive Rick Blangiardi, a fellow political rookie, for the city’s top job.
Neither candidate for mayor has held elected office in Hawaii, but Pine believes Amemiya is the candidate to lead Oahu at this time, saying he is the only candidate with a plan to push Honolulu through economic recovery and tackle Oahu’s affordable housing crunch.
“His quiet, humble, yet strong leadership is what we need to solve the crisis at hand,” Pine said.
Each candidate also announced endorsements involving major Hawaii labor groups last week.
Amemiya has earned the support of 3 chapters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, along with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.
Meanwhile, members of the ILWU 142 longshore workers’ union announced Thursday that they were supporting Blangiardi in the race.
