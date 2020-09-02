Hawaii’s largest entertainment venues glow red for a reason

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joining the nationwide call for Congress to breathe new life into the live entertainment industry, Hawaii’s entertainment venues and businesses were lit up in red Tuesday night.
From the Blaisdell Arena to Aloha Stadium, Bishop Museum and even the Watanabe Floral warehouse, red lights illuminated the buildings as a part of the #RedAlertRESTART initiative.
It’s part of the call for lawmakers to pass the ’Restart’ Act as quickly as possible. It will revitalize the struggling live entertainment industry which has been at a near standstill nationwide since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
Millions have lost their jobs nationwide, and this push is also a reinforcement for extended support of the Pandemic Unemployment Act, or PUA, to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.
Officials say live events pump trillions of dollars into the economy, and their shut down impacts workers of so many different industries on all levels.
“In Hawai’i, those losses are expected to be in the tens of millions. There is a clear danger to venues going bankrupt and bought up for other purposes which will deprive citizens of a quality of life that live events bring to our communities,” the city said.
For more information on the initiative, click here or read about the call to action here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.