Hawaii’s Breiden Fehoko displays the warrior spirit on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fourth episode of HBO’s critically-acclaimed series ‘Hard Knocks’ spotlighted Hawaii’s own Breiden Fehoko and his larger than life father.
In the lighter moments of last night’s episode, we are introduced to Fehoko, the undrafted rookie defensive lineman from LSU, vying for a spot on the Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster.
During Chargers practice, the former Farrington Gov’ is heard muttering the phrase, ‘show up on tape’ repeatedly — a phrase he learned from NFL veteran, Linval Joseph.
Without any preseason games this season, undrafted players like Fehoko are facing an uphill battle, having only practice film as their ticket onto the team.
The 23-year-old is not only soaking up the California sunshine, but is also soaking up all the knowledge he can from the tenured players — asking Joseph to tutor him in pass rushing drills after practice.
The former LSU Tiger is also catching the eyes of some his older teammates, like Chargers standout Melvin Ingram, who complemented the local boy’s passion for the game and football intelligence.
We later see where he found his love for the game — his father.
For over a decade, Vili the Warrior was a staple of the University of Hawaii football team, being the pulse that flowed through the packed Aloha Stadium, where his son Breiden got his first feeling of stepping onto a football field.
After all of these years, Fehoko still has that passion for football and the push from his family is what’s getting him through training camp — a glimpse into a video chat with the entire Fehoko ohana, shows a family full of love and support.
Fehoko’s segment in the show culminated in him doing the haka for his Charger teammates, a chicken skin moment that showcased the Polynesian culture and the warrior spirit, taught to him by his father.
This was one of the more lighthearted moments of this episode, as the overarching theme was the two teams’ reaction and response to the rising tensions throughout the nation, in regards to police brutality and racism.
The final episode of ‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles’ premieres next Tuesday, at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii Time, on HBO and HBO Max.
