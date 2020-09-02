Hawaii sees an additional COVID-19 fatality; 339 newly-reported cases statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw an additional coronavirus fatality on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 75.
There were also 339 newly-reported coronavirus cases.
Officials said 90 of those cases were “previously diagnosed” between Aug. 20 and 31, but results were delayed because of an issue “that has subsequently been corrected.”
Of the cases reported Wedensday, 302 were on Oahu, 35 were on the Big Island and two were on Maui.
Hawaii News Now has learned that some of the cases reported Wednesday include results from so-called “surge” surveillance testing happening around the state.
But officials didn’t say how many of the tests were “surge” tests, offered free to thousands in a bid to better understand the prevalence of the virus on Oahu.
The fatality Wednesday was on Oahu; no additional details were reported.
Since Aug. 1, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections on Oahu, Hawaii has seen 49 coronavirus deaths.
“We have seen an increase in the number of deaths in the past few days,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Tuesday. “It certainly is heartbreaking. Any death is a tragedy.”
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 8,991.
More than 6,200 cases remain “active,” meaning they haven’t yet been released from isolation. The state said more than 552 people statewide have required hospitalization since the pandemic began.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu over the last month prompted the city to issue a new “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
In August, Hawaii saw a total of 6,385 cases and 44 deaths. By comparison, Hawaii saw 2,111 cases from March to July and 26 deaths.
The island-by-island breakdown is below:
- 8,149 total cases
- 2,243 released from isolation
- 488 required hospitalization
- 63 deaths
- 418 total cases
- 198 released from isolation
- 16 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 342 total cases
- 193 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 55 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.