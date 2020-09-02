Forecast: Calm weather to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will ease to moderate levels Wednesday through Friday, then increase slightly over the weekend. The trade winds will bring scattered showers to windward areas, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. A slight boost to shower coverage is expected Saturday night or Sunday, with this pattern then holding through early next week.
A series of late August Southern Hemisphere storms generating small southerly swells are reaching the islands and producing small surf along south-facing shores. A slightly larger, long period south swell is expected this weekend below advisory levels. Surf along east-facing shores will lower Wednesday and Thursday with weakening trades. A small northeast swell will give east shore surf a small boost Thursday into the weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to build surf slightly along north and west-facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.