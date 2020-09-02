Expert hired to fix beleaguered contact tracing program asks for leave

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The expert hand-picked to fix the state’s contact tracing program has asked to go on leave, citing “significant confusion” about who is leading the effort — a conflict she says is preventing her from doing her job, Civil Beat reports.
The state announced Emily Roberson would take over the state’s overwhelmed COVID-19 contact tracing program from state Epidemiologist Sarah Park just two weeks ago.
But in an email Wednesday to deputy Health Director Danette Tomiyasu, Roberson said she hasn’t been able to perform her duties because of “significant confusion regarding whose authority and which directives I should be following with regards to COVID-19 contact tracing in Hawaii.”
“In order to avoid making any unintentional missteps that could inadvertently compromise the COVID-19 response, I am requesting leave ... until my specific role, duties, and chain of command with regards to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in Hawaii can be clarified by leadership.”
Civil Beat says people who work with DOH believe that Park is at the heart of Roberson’s complaints.
Despite being removed from the role, Park continues to oversee the contact tracing effort, those familiar with the program say. That’s despite the governor saying otherwise last month.
The development comes just days after Gov. David Ige announced that state Health Director Bruce Anderson would be stepping down later this month amid widespread criticism of the agency’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections on Oahu.
At a news conference Tuesday, Ige expressed confidence in the state’s ability to handle an increase in contact tracing requirements because of “surge” testing taking place on Oahu.
To read Civil Beat’s full report, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.