Carpenters union throws its support behind Blangiardi in race for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As election day nears, more endorsements are coming in.
On Wednesday, the Hawaii Carpenters union threw its support behind Rick Blangiardi in the race for Honolulu mayor.
The group cited Blangiardi’s successful career in television and decision making as the reason they picked him over competitor Keith Amemiya.
“Our union recognizes the impact Rick will have as Mayor,” says Ronald Taketa, union executive secretary treasurer.
“Throughout his career, Rick Blangiardi has shown he can get the job done, no matter how difficult or challenging the circumstances are. He is the type of leader our city needs right now: tough enough to make the difficult decisions and caring enough to make them for the right reasons.”
