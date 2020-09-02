Big Island nursing home reports 4th coronavirus fatality, 20 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo nursing home scrambling to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 has reported its fourth coronavirus fatality and 20 new cases among residents and workers.
Altogether, 46 residents at the Yukio Okutso State Veterans Home in Hilo have tested positive for coronavirus along with 12 employees.
Those figures include 18 additional positive cases reported Wednesday among residents. There were also two new cases among workers, which officials said were found through retesting.
The outbreak at the nursing home is one of the island’s worst.
Since it began, four of the home’s residents have died.
No additional details were immediately released on the latest fatality, but the medical staff offered their condolences to the families of the victims.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.