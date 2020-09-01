Maui police called to MCCC amidst reports of inmate disturbance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outside law enforcement agencies were called to the Maui Community Correctional Center to help respond to an ’attempted disturbance’ involving inmates inside the jail, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.
The disturbance, which law enforcement sources said was happening in the jail’s Module A, was reported early Tuesday afternoon. Deputy sheriffs were also responding to the scene, sources said.
In a statement issued just after 4 p.m., the Public Safety spokesperson said a group of inmates refused to go back into their cells. Staff, according to the spokesperson, activated emergency response plans and had ‘quickly contained’ the situation by about 2:45 p.m.
“Staff followed their training to squash the attempted disturbance fast. I commend them for effectively and professionally returning calm to the module during these trying times,” said Maria Cook, one of the department’s deputy directors.
A department spokesperson says the outside law enforcement authorities were on-hand to standby as a precaution.
Inmates were still being evaluated by staff for injuries, and some correctional staff members did report injuries, the spokesperson said.
Few other details about the situation were immediately known, but it isn’t the first time unrest has been reported at Maui’s largest jail.
In March of 2019, a massive riot at the facility left three modules with significant damage, including broken fire sprinklers and cell windows. Gov. David Ige later approved a more than $5M request for repairs to the jail.
The incident, which the Department of Public Safety described only as a “disturbance,” prompted staff members at the jail to write a letter that claim that the jail wasn’t safe.
“The inconvenient truth about your jail is that it’s not safe, we’re not safe and the public is not safe,” read a portion of the letter, which was signed by unnamed Maui Community Correctional staff members.
And just last week, a pre-trial detainee being held on a slew of theft and drug charges escaped from the jail by scaling a fence and running into a nearby cemetery, where he managed to evade staff members who were in pursuit.
The detainee, 27-year-old John Kahalehoe, was apprehended on Friday and returned to the jail.
