Online resource lists restaurant closures, takeout options during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillingham Saimin, Like Like Drive In and Uncle’s Fish Market at Pier 38 are some of the many iconic restaurants that have shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. And with new restrictions in place on Oahu, many eateries are forced to adjust to changes once again.
With all the many changes, one online resource has put together a list of restaurants that have either closed or are still open for takeout.
A total of 37 eateries are listed as closed on the website Food A Go Go, but the actual number is likely higher with businesses struggling to stay afloat every day.
The list spans all islands, but most of the closures are on Oahu.
This story will be updated.
