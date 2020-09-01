MPD reports 7 new presumptive positive COVID cases among Wailuku employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the Wailuku Police Station is now up to 10 after new test results were received.
The Maui Police Department says continued testing took place on Monday. It was the third round of testing held at the Wailuku police station.
MPD says approximately 45 tests were conducted for employees who may have had contact with one of the three previously confirmed cases at the station.
Using rapid testing, MPD says seven results came back as presumptive positives. Further testing was administered to those seven employees and results are pending.
While they wait for their results, MPD says they are in isolation.
The employees are said to have limited contact with the general public. None of the infected personnel are Patrol, Traffic, Investigations (Detectives) or School Resource Officers, MPD said.
Of the 10 cases at the Wailuku police station, they are a combination of sworn and civilian workers.
“The Maui Police Department continues to take necessary precautions to minimize the spread, and enhance the safety for our personnel and the community,” MPD said. “Rest assure the Maui Police Department will continue to respond to cases and protect and serve the Maui Community safely.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.