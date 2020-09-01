How to watch the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday morning, a somber ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will be held on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial.
The ceremony will begin at 9:02 a.m. HST ― the precise time that the Japanese Foreign Minister formally signed off on Japan’s unconditional surrender on the decks of the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945.
Wednesday’s ceremony will feature music by the U.S. Pacific Fleet & the U.S. Marines Corps Forces, Pacific Bands and the Parade of Colors, along with speeches by several high-profile guests, including a video message from General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a keynote address from Dr. Mark Esper, the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Here's more information about how you can tune in.
The Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will air on Wednesday morning, starting at 9 a.m. HST
Advanced coverage of the ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. HST on Hawaii News Now Sunrise, with footage from the WWII Warbird flyovers and a Naval Pass & Review featuring ships from the U.S. Navy.
Those watching the ceremony on a computer can click on this link ― https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/75thwwiicommemoration/ ― starting at 8:10 a.m. for live, streaming coverage of the event.
You can also download the Hawaii News Now mobile app to watch the ceremony. We’ll send out a push alert when it starts that will take you directly to the livestream.
Additionally, you can stream the ceremony from the Commemoration’s website: www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/live.
The ceremony will air live on Facebook from both Hawaii News Now and the Facebook page for the The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII.
The ceremony will also be streamed on the Hawaii News Now streaming app, available on all Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. Just search for ’Hawaii News Now’ to download the app, and you’ll see the graphic for the ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
