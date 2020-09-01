Honolulu police investigating murder at OCCC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder investigation is underway at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
The incident happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.
Police sources say a 27-year-old inmate is accused of beating up and killing a 62-year-old inmate.
An adult corrections officer was first called to a disturbance in a cell. When the officer called for backup, the suspect then attacked the victim, sources said.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
HNN has reached out to authorities for further details.
This story will be updated.
