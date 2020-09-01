Hawaii woman pleads guilty in foreign lobbying scandal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Businesswoman accused of illegally influencing the Trump administration pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday.
Nickie Lum Davis and others tried to get the administration to drop civil and criminal probes into a Malaysia-owned company.
In return, the 45-year-old Punahou graduate received millions of dollars. Officials say the illegal acts took place between March 2017 and January 2018.
Lum Davis was charged with an aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
“Though Ms. Davis’s efforts were unsuccessful, this case demonstrates how foreign governments seek to advance their agendas in the United States by hiding behind politically influential proxies. Such conduct poses a serious threat to our national security and undermines the integrity of our democracy,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
As part of her plea agreement, she has agreed to forfeit $3 million. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.