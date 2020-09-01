Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds remain in the forecast today, becoming light to moderate trades with modified sea breezes from Wednesday to Friday. Fairly dry weather trends will continue with isolated to scattered shower coverage mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. These mostly fair weather conditions will last into the upcoming weekend.
Small swells out of the south, southeast and southwest will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. A slightly larger long-period south swell is expected this weekend. Surf along east facing shores should hold steady today, then lower Wednesday and Thursday as the trades over and upstream of the state weaken. A small northeast swell will give east shore surf a bit of a boost Thursday into the weekend. A small 2 foot northwest swell is expected to give surf a slight boost along north and west facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.
