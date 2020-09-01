Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up heading into the weekend

Small swells out of the south, southeast and southwest will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. A slightly larger long-period south swell is expected this weekend. Surf along east facing shores should hold steady today, then lower Wednesday and Thursday as the trades over and upstream of the state weaken. A small northeast swell will give east shore surf a bit of a boost Thursday into the weekend. A small 2 foot northwest swell is expected to give surf a slight boost along north and west facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.