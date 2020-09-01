3 firework shells to illuminate evening sky above Pearl Harbor Tuesday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look to the sky above Pearl Harbor for a special fireworks show Tuesday night.
At 7:45 p.m., three white chrysanthemum shells will be fired and illuminate the night sky. It’s taking place as a part of the commemoration ceremonies to mark the end of WWII.
The deck of the Mighty Mo warship is where the Japanese surrendered 75 years ago in Tokyo Bay.
The shells were a gift from Honolulu’s Sister City of Nagaoka, Japan. The fireworks are meant to honor the greatest generation — those who gave their lives in the war, and represents hope for the future.
The fireworks display is just one of many events commemorating the anniversary of the end of the deadly war.
If you missed the warbirds flying above Oahu this weekend, you’ll get another chance on Wednesday.
The vintage wartime planes will take to the skies over Oahu once again. They plan to fly over the Battleship Missouri Memorial at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday and then on to Waikiki.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.