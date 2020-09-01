Advocates: Oahu’s population of unsheltered homeless on the rise amid pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The official homeless count conducted in January, before the pandemic, saw a slight increase on Oahu.
Now unofficial accounts suggest the numbers of those living on the streets are growing even more.
Places like Iwilei, Kalihi and Moiliili — which had dwindled to handfuls of tents before the pandemic — now have more than a dozen.
“Just talking to my outreach teams, they’re saying the encampments are kind of growing a little bit,” said Connie Mitchell, executive director for the Institute for Human Services.
“I think with less people on the road you actually notice at lot of it more.”
Mitchell said the weak economy, which has pushed people on the brink of homelessness onto the streets, is just one of the causes.
“You have to remember that there were some people who have been released from (the Oahu Community Correctional Center),” she said.
Another factor: An outbreak at IHS’s men’s shelter in Iwilei last month forced them to stop accepting new residents.
When the men’s shelter stopped admitting new entries, many of the homeless moved near St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Kalihi.
The added homeless population has taxed the church’s resources for feeding the homeless.
“Before March, we were averaging 30 bags of groceries a day. During the COVID outbreak, we’re about 100 bags a day,” said Father David Gierlach.
“And when the men’s shelter closed, it went up another 100 bags on top of that.”
But there’s good news for the church. The city has agreed to provide two daily meals for homeless residents who have been turned away from IHS.
