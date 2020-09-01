4 additional COVID-19 fatalities push death toll from virus in Hawaii to 74

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 74.
Three of the deaths were on Oahu while one was on the Big Island. Since Aug. 1, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections on Oahu, Hawaii has seen 48 coronavirus deaths.
And on Monday, seven fatalities were reported.
“We have seen an increase in the number of deaths in the past few days,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Tuesday. “It certainly is heartbreaking. Any death is a tragedy.”
Meanwhile, the state reported 181 new COVID-19 cases statewide.
Of those, 157 are on Oahu, 19 are on the Big Island and five are on Maui.
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 8,653.
Nearly 6,000 cases remain “active,” meaning they haven’t yet been released from isolation. The state said more than 530 people statewide have required hospitalization since the pandemic began.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the new case totals included any results from so-called “surge” testing happening statewide to understand how widespread the virus is in the community.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu over the last month prompted the city to issue a new “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
In August, Hawaii saw a total of 6,385 cases and 44 deaths. By comparison, Hawaii saw 2,111 cases from March to July and 26 deaths.
The island-by-island breakdown is below:
- 7,848 total cases
- 2,197 released from isolation
- 468 required hospitalization
- 62 deaths
- 383 total cases
- 190 released from isolation
- 16 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 340 total cases
- 192 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 55 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.