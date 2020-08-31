State announces 7 new COVID-19 fatalities, in Hawaii’s deadliest day since pandemic began

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported seven new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday — five on Oahu and two on the Big Island — in the deadliest day for the state since the pandemic began.
The new fatalities bring the death toll from the virus in the islands to 70. This month alone, 44 coronavirus deaths have been reported. The previous single-day high for COVID-19 deaths was four.
The state did not release any additional details on the new fatalities.
The two Big Island deaths were residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, where 27 residents and 10 workers have tested positive for the virus so far.
Hawaii News Now has also learned of a third fatality at the facility, which was reported to the Health Department on Monday morning but was not included in the daily count.
The death is the third on the Big Island in as many days.
Meanwhile, 133 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide. Of those, 105 were on Oahu, 24 were on the Big Island, one was on Maui and one was a resident diagnosed out-of-state.
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 8,472. Some 5,800 cases remain “active,” meaning they haven’t yet been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown is below:
- 7,691 total cases
- 2,149 released from isolation
- 448 required hospitalization
- 59 deaths
- 364 total cases
- 183 released from isolation
- 13 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
- 335 total cases
- 191 released from isolation
- 44 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 55 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
