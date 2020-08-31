Saint Louis linebacker Mason Tufaga makes commitment to Utah

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis linebacker Mason Tufaga, has committed to Utah on Monday — spurning the likes of Oregon, USC and other big Division programs.
The Crusader took to social media to make the official decision, after leaning heavily toward making the move to Salt Lake City during his recruitment.
Now that the guessing game is over, the 6 foot, 210 pound senior plans to graduate early and enroll with the Utes in the spring — like fellow Crusaders, Jordan Botelho and Nick Herbig that enrolled in Notre Dame and Wisconsin, respectively.
This good news for Utes fans, as the team was in need of some depth defensively, to complement their thriving offense.
However, back on the slopes of Kalepohaku, this mass exodus of defensive players from the Saint Louis roster, creates new opportunities for other Crusaders to leave their mark on the program.
For now, they will play the waiting game, as the Hawaii High School Athletic Association has not made any new announcements, after the 2020 fall season was put on indefinite pause.
