Oahu small businesses dealt another blow after latest stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic is forcing small business owners to make some difficult decisions.
The recent stay-at-home order has made things even worse for shops and other businesses in Kailua.
Keno Knieriem owns Treehouse Coworking, a shared office space that opened in 2018. Knieriem says the business community in Kailua is struggling to plan as state leaders make sweeping decisions.
“I just hope they are thinking about the long-term and the short-term impacts,” said Knieriem.
Other tourism-based businesses like Dolphin Excursions say they need more clarity from the state about what they can and can’t do.
Victor Lozano owns the business and says he’s been able to do tours but many people don’t realize that it’s still allowed.
“You almost need a lawyer to understand some of the rules and it’s led to some of my employees being hassled by the public,” said Lozano.
Amid the frustration, Windward business owners say they are sticking together and hope to weather the storm by supporting one another.
