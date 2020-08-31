Nonprofit looks to fill more than 50 positions as it works to distribute much-needed aid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With layoffs mounting almost daily in Hawaii, one Hawaii nonprofit is looking to fill about 50 positions — everything from entry level to administrative positions.
One reason the Institute for Human Services needs the help is so they can dispense more than $1 million to others in need. They’re positions they need to fill fast. And for many of the jobs, some of the only requirements are a little customer service experience — and a big heart.
“We know there’s a lot of people that want to help. That want to do this kind of work. And those are the kind of people we’re looking for,” said IHS Employment Program Manager November Morris.
Morris says the state’s largest homeless service provider is looking for close to two dozen frontline workers, including those who would like to do homeless outreach and work at shelters.
“We’re looking for people that just have a good customer service background or etiquette because in a way we’re much like a hotel,” he said.
“We help people. We want to give them a good stay while they’re with us. We want to support them.”
IHS also needs more than 20 new case managers.
“Case managers essentially work with the client. One on one,” Morris said. In addition to helping clients get into permanent housing, case manager also assist people in keeping the homes they have.
In the coming months, the non-profit will be responsible for distributing around $1 million in rental assistance funded through the CARES Act.
The agency’s also looking for personnel to work in its offices.
“You get to work with your neighbors, you community,” said Morris. “And you get to see them after they progress out of the of the situation. And that’s really the great pay off knowing you’ve helped somebody.”
You can check out the list of IHS job openings and apply by clicking here.
If you’re in need of rental assistance, you can call 447-2862.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.