LIVE: More than 1,770 residents will need to retake ’surge’ tests because of labeling error

LIVE: More than 1,770 residents will need to retake ’surge’ tests because of labeling error
Hawaii continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | August 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM HST - Updated August 31 at 3:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 surge testing underway on Oahu.

WATCH LIVE:

Tens of thousands of tests are being administered as part of the federally-backed program, aimed at dramatically increasing the availability of COVID-19 tests to get a better understanding of how widespread the virus is in the community.

The program hit a major snag over the weekend.

Officials announced that about 1,000 people who have to re-take their COVID-19 tests after vials were mislabeled, making them unusable.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.