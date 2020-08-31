LIVE: More than 1,770 residents will need to retake ’surge’ tests because of labeling error

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 surge testing underway on Oahu.
Tens of thousands of tests are being administered as part of the federally-backed program, aimed at dramatically increasing the availability of COVID-19 tests to get a better understanding of how widespread the virus is in the community.
The program hit a major snag over the weekend.
Officials announced that about 1,000 people who have to re-take their COVID-19 tests after vials were mislabeled, making them unusable.
