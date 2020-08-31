Hawaii News Now honored with 18 awards from Society of Professional Journalists

Judge’s Comments: “It takes extraordinary persistence and empathy for a journalist to stick with a subject over the long-term like Allyson Blair has stuck with this subject. We all know how short our attention spans are in this business, and how fast the news cycle moves on to the next new thing. Ms. Blair’s commitment to seeing people that most everyone else finds convenient to ignore really paid off in this piece. I was touched by the reunification of Jeanette and her sister. Every one of these people stuck alone on the streets was once someone’s baby or sibling or family member. Ms. Blair’s work helps us remember that.”