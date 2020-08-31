Hawaii News Now honored with 18 awards from Society of Professional Journalists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now took home 18 awards courtesy of the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter.
The awards recognized reports in newspapers, magazines, the Internet, television and radio during 2019.
General News/Enterprise Reporting: Waikiki Night Outreach
Recipients: Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat
Judge’s Comments: “Another well-done piece on the downtrodden and vulnerable population in your area, and most importantly, the outreach workers who do a really thankless job. Well-paced and very visual.”
Photo/Video Essay: Conflict on Mauna Kea ‘Where it Stands’
Recipients: Jonathan Jared Saupe, Mahealani Richardson , Peter Tang, AJ Johnson
Judge’s Comments: “Incredible stills and video.”
Investigative Reporting: Innocence Lost
Recipients: Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang, Monet Sadural, Daryl Huff
Judge’s Comments: “A thorough special report on a sad miscarriage of justice, and there was a big payoff when you had the shots of the dismissal.”
Feature Reporting: Great-Grandma Celebrates 91 Years By Skydiving
Recipients: Mahealani Richardson, Jon Suyat
Judge’s Comments: “You had me ‘skydiving grandma.’ A very well-executed piece with the shots from the plane and of the landing. And, the granddaughter’s ‘We were like, Oh, grandma’s going skydiving again’... what a soundbite!”
Spot News Reporting: Samoa Measles Outbreak
Recipients: Allyson Blair, Davis Pitner
Judge’s Comments: “A rich piece on a quick turnaround. Lots of nat sound and interviews. It kept my interest.”
Best Multimedia Presentation: Pele’s Path: The Journey Home
Recipients: Jonathan Jared Saupe, Ian Scheuring, Mary Vorsino
Judge’s Comments: “Amazing content. The documentary kept me interested in the subjects. And the fact that I could go online, read more and get additional insights about each subject really bolstered the storytelling. Great job.”
Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News: Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets
Recipients: Allyson Blair, Joey Kirstine, Jon Suyat, Monet Sadural
Judge’s Comments: “It takes extraordinary persistence and empathy for a journalist to stick with a subject over the long-term like Allyson Blair has stuck with this subject. We all know how short our attention spans are in this business, and how fast the news cycle moves on to the next new thing. Ms. Blair’s commitment to seeing people that most everyone else finds convenient to ignore really paid off in this piece. I was touched by the reunification of Jeanette and her sister. Every one of these people stuck alone on the streets was once someone’s baby or sibling or family member. Ms. Blair’s work helps us remember that.”
Special Section: Buried Evidence: The Lisa Au Case
Recipients: Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang, Tina Ludewig, Daryl Huff
Judge’s Comments: “Fascinating topic with strong pacing.”
Public Service Reporting: The Calling’ - Mauna Kea
Recipients: Mahealani Richardson, Davis Pitner
General News/Enterprise Reporting: Honolulu School Goes Green with Cafeteria Shift
Recipients: Mahealani Richardson, Peter Tang
Judge’s Comments: “Loved the stand-up with the scale and trash can.”
Recipients: Ben Gutierrez, Davis Pitner
Judge’s Comments: “A nice piece on forgotten heroes.”
Investigative Reporting: CBD: Dangerous Interactions
Recipients: Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat
Judge’s Comments: “Great idea to get the CBD samples tested. This story was a public service to your consumers.”
Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News: Imelda & Ferdinand: Exile in Hawaii
Recipient: Jonathan Jared Saupe
Judge’s Comments: “A fascinating story that made great use of copious archival footage. Congrats on this ambitious project.”
Investigative Reporting: Bad Intentions
Recipients: Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang, Monet Sadural, Daryl Huff, Jared Apilado
Judge’s Comments: “Strong, impactful work.”
Best Overall News Site: HawaiiNewsNow.com
Recipients: Ian Scheuring, Mary Vorsino, Scott Humber, Nicole Wilson
Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News: Pele’s Path: The Journey Home
Recipients: Jonathan Jared Saupe, Ian Scheuring
Judge’s Comments: “Beautifully shot and well-paced piece that is faithful to these peoples’ stories. The portrait photos of each person with a description of their story was also a nice touch.”
